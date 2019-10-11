TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTHI) - The Terre Haute City Council has approved many salary updates for city employees.
Those salary's include a 4% raise for a lot of the positions in the city. Some of the approved salary's include; The police and fire department, the street department, the mayor and the council itself.
This is one part of the 2020 budget for the city.
According to Council President Martha Crossen this will not affect your taxes in the city.
