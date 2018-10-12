Terre Haute City Council approves $93 million budget

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute city budget was unanimously approved at Thursday night's city council meeting.
The 2019 budget is more than $93 million.
Mayor Duke Bennett said this is the fourth straight year for a balanced budget.
He told us the focus is now building cash reserves and reducing borrowing.
"When I came on the council in 2016 the city was in the worst financial shape it had been in my lifetime. I promised I would only vote for good budgets. I voted for the last two I felt really good about them and I felt really good about this last one as well," City Council member Curtis DeBaun said.
The city council also approved pay raised for city employees, including staff in parks, transit, police, and fire departments.
