TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – After a 5-hour long meeting, the Terre Haute City Council approved the rezoning for a new jail location.

That location is on Honey Creek Dr. by the AMC movie theatre and the Sewage treatment plant.

Many people who attended the Council meeting voice their opposition for that location for the new jail.

They said they are worried about transportation and it’s costs, safety, staffing and more.

Sheriff John Plasse and Terre Haute Police Chief Shawn Keen said they will actually cut down on transportation cost because right now they are traveling to different counties to get inmates they can’t house here.

County Commissioner Brad Anderson said the next step is to actually buy the property. He said there is no set time line right now.