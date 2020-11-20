Terre Haute Christmas tradition called off due to COVID-19 concerns

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute Christmas tradition will not take place this year due to COVID-19.

On Friday, Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College announced the cancellation of its annual 'Light Your Way Christmas Parade.'

Earlier this year, the college changed it from a traditional parade in downtown Terre Haute to a stationary parade, where spectators could drive through and see the floats from their vehicles. That would have taken place at Fairbanks Park on December 5.

SMWC says, "with community safety at the forefront of the event, the college deemed it best not to hold it."