Terre Haute Children’s Museum wants to eat dinner with you

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- The Terre Haute Children’s Museum is hosting a fundraiser at the newly renovated McDonald’s at Towne South Plaza on Wednesday, August 7.

All purchases made from 5 to 8 p.m. will support the museum.

The children’s museum will be hosting a hands-on activity for children.

“We’re very excited about the McEvent,” Susan Turner, Executive Director at the Children’s Museum, said. “It’s a great way for families to come, reconnect after a busy day, have a fun dinner and have some hands-on activities with the children’s museum.”