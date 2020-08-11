Terre Haute Children's Museum trying to stay afloat during COVID-19

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Museums across the country are feeling the pinch of COVID-19.

In July, we took you inside an unusually quiet Terre Haute Children's Museum.

Right now, leaders say they're seeing about 23 percent of its normal traffic.

In the coming weeks, Executive Director Susan Turner says they plan to announce some "interesting changes". It's part of their plan to keep up with community needs during the pandemic.

To help make ends meet, Turner says the museum adjusted its hours and programming.

Organizers say they aren't alone in the fight. That's because museums all over are in similar situations.

"There's a real push right now to offer quality of place," said Turner, "and the Terre Haute Children's Museum definitely makes our community a stronger, and more attractive, place to live."

The museum relies on donations, ticket sales, memberships and gift shop purchases to operate. It does not receive federal, state or local funding.

To help keep the doors open, museum staff encourage you to visit its clean facility or make a donation.