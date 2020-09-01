Terre Haute Children's Museum to start new 'pod learning' program

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Children's Museum is providing support to students and their parents with a new program.

It's called The Museum Academy.

They refer to this as 'Pod Learning.' It is for students who need a little assistance with remote learning, and for parents who are busy working.

Children in kindergarten through 5th grade can participate.

The kids will be able to take mini-filed trips to ISU and downtown Terre Haute.

Starting on September 8, the Children's Museum will only be open Saturdays and Sundays to acclimate pod learning.