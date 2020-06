TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTHI) - Families will soon be able to explore science and technology again at the Terre Haute Children's Museum on Thursday.

The museum encourages you to wear masks but they are not required. Families should also practice social distancing.

The museum will be open Thursday to Saturday from 9:00 in the morning until 5:00 in the evening and then Sunday hours are noon to 5:00 in the evening.

This is one of a handful of museums in Terre Haute opening this week.