Terre Haute Children's Museum launches its learning pod program

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A new program started this week at the Terre Haute Children's Museum. The new academy is dedicated to helping your child in school.

The Children's Museum is calling their classrooms learning pods. They have 10 children in each pod, with a total of six pods.

This is so the kids can be socially distanced.

In the learning pods, children will be able to learn and get help with homework.

"We're also helping them with that social-emotional piece, which we all know is so important. It's really important for kids to be around other kids, and to play, and to have a good time," Susan Turner, the Executive Director of the museum said.

To sign up for the museum academy, you can call the Children's Museum at (812) 235-5548 or click here.