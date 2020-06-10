Terre Haute Children's Museum hands out 1,000 STEM packs to area kids

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Children's Museum is making sure kids have something productive to do with the pandemic.

Staff gave out 1,000 STEM packs to Vigo County families on Wednesday.

Each pack included a jump rope, bubbles, dice, a frisbee, and a deck of cards.

There are also index cards inside that prompt kids to do STEM experiments with the things in the packs.

"This is our opportunity to partner with these families to keep them learning throughout the summer. Make sure they have some things to keep them stimulated," Susa. Turner, from the museum, said.

The money for these packs came from the COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund. This was sponsored by the United Way of the Wabash Valley and the Wabash Valley Foundation.