Terre Haute Children's Museum goes 'Under Construction' with a new exhibit

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Grab your hard hat and tools, the Terre Haute Children's Museum is going 'Under Construction' with a new exhibit.

The Under Construction exhibit will officially open on Friday.

We were able to take an inside look a little early. This hands-on exhibit will teach your kids how things are built and the skills they need for the trade.

They will also receive a birds-eye view of the construction for the new convention center.

It exhibit features equipment like a real truck cab.

The Wabash Valley Contractors Association sponsors the exhibit. It will be open until June 2021.