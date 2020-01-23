Terre Haute Children's Museum goes 'Under Construction' with a new exhibit

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Grab your hard hat and tools, the Terre Haute Children's Museum is going 'Under Construction' with a new exhibit.
The Under Construction exhibit will officially open on Friday.
We were able to take an inside look a little early. This hands-on exhibit will teach your kids how things are built and the skills they need for the trade.
They will also receive a birds-eye view of the construction for the new convention center.
It exhibit features equipment like a real truck cab.
The Wabash Valley Contractors Association sponsors the exhibit. It will be open until June 2021.
