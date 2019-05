Terre Haute Children's Museum announces new summer hours

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Children's Museum has announced they are shifting their hours for the summer.

Museum officials say the museum will open a little earlier, at 9:00 a.m. and then close at 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday through Saturday.

The Sunday hours will stay from noon to 5:00 p.m. and they will still be closed on Mondays.

Summer hours will happen from June 1st through August 18th.