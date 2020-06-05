Terre Haute Children's Museum announces modified summer programs

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Some summer programs will look a little different this year. That includes those through the Terre Haute Children's Museum.

The museum has announced its events for the summer.

Normally there's a jam-packed schedule at the facility. This year there have been changes to help keep you and your family safe - while still having fun.

This year the museum is hosting "Museum in the Park." Sessions throughout the summer will feature different science topics.

They will take place at Vigo County parks.

In the first sessions, kids will learn about 'motion.' These are happening on June 22 and 23.

The second program is 'Everyday Science Club.' You can explore the science happening in your own home.

This is a virtual two-day event happening on June 25 and 26.

Learn more registration here.