Terre Haute Children's Museum Announces New Executive Director

TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Children's Museum annound Wednesday morning that Susan Turner will be their new Executive Director.

Turner currently serves on the Vigo County Education Foundation’s Board of Directors. She also serves on the Power of the Purse planning committee for the United Way of the Wabash Valley’s Success by Six program. She co-founded the Wabash Valley Leadership Institute and worked hand-in-hand with the Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce’s leadership to develop the Terre Haute Young Leaders.

You can read the entire news release below.

After a four-month search, the Terre Haute Children’s Museum Board of Directors is excited to announce Susan Turner will serve as the new Executive Director for the organization starting January 1, 2019.

“For the past 30-years, the Terre Haute Children’s Museum has been committed to its mission of enriching the lives of children through exploration of science and technology. Under Susan’s leadership, I’m confident the Museum will thrive as we work together to take this next step in our journey,” said John Newport, President, THCM Board of Directors.



Turner has a strong background in organizational leadership, Susan Snider Turnerfundraising, marketing, public relations and event management. As the Executive Director, Turner will work with the Board to create and implement a strategic plan, provide leadership to the Museum team, and elevate fundraising efforts to ensure the Museum is making a lasting impact on children and families in the Wabash Valley for years to come.



“I’m honored to be selected as the Executive Director of the Terre Haute Children’s Museum. The Museum is a place for families to learn and have fun together, a place for children to dream about a bigger, brighter future. This important part of our community is proof that when time, talent, and treasure come together it can create something wonderful. Within the Museum’s walls, children are encouraged to explore, pushed to learn, and given permission to fail and try again. I believe these are the greatest lessons we can teach our children,” said Turner.



Turner holds a Master of Leadership Development degree from Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College and a B.S. degree is Communications with a special emphasis in Public Relations and double minors in Marketing and Journalism from Indiana State University. Most recently, she served as the Senior Director of Advancement and Alumni Relations at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College. Turner was instrumental in connecting alumni from across the world with the College and managing the Woods Fund, the unrestricted giving campaign with a $1M annual goal. Prior to that she worked at Vermillion Rise Mega Park as the Marketing Director and at UAP Clinic as the Marketing and Public Relations Manager.



Turner currently serves on the Vigo County Education Foundation’s Board of Directors. She also serves on the Power of the Purse planning committee for the United Way of the Wabash Valley’s Success by Six program. She co-founded the Wabash Valley Leadership Institute and worked hand-in-hand with the Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce’s leadership to develop the Terre Haute Young Leaders. In 2015, she was named to the inaugural class of 12 Under 40 recipients by the Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce and the Tribune Star.



She calls Terre Haute home with her husband, Isaac, their son, Max, and their rescue dog, Isis.