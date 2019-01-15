Terre Haute Chamber's lunch mob prompts small business

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Food, fun, and fellowship.
That was the focus behind the Terre Haute Chamber's lunch mob.
This month, Cranky's Burgers, Birds, and Billiards played host.
It's an opportunity to learn and support other small businesses in the area.
For a list of Terre Haute Chamber events, click here.
