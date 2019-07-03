Clear

Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce working to get people to the polls for casino vote

Earlier this week, the Vigo County Election Board confirmed a casino referendum will be on the November ballot.

Posted: Jul 3, 2019 1:54 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce is taking on the duty of getting you to the polls in November.

That referendum will ask if inland casino gambling should be permitted in Vigo County.

This could pave the way for a casino in Terre Haute.

The Chamber of Commerce is a part of the all-in campaign in support of the casino.

News 10 spoke with new chamber president Kristin Craig.

She told us the casino will bring many opportunities to the area.

Craig said the chamber will be working with local businesses.

They will be working on ways to create incentives for voting.

Election Day is November 5.

