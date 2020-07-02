Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce to go virtual for its annual meeting, and you can watch it on WTHI

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - It's a new twist to the Terre Haute Chamber's annual meeting. It is going virtual this year - and you can watch it on WTHI.

This year marks the 107th year for the event.

The tradition has never been canceled, and Chamber officials were not going to let COVID-19 break the streak.

The virtual meeting will include speakers, award presentations, and much more.

Chamber President Kristin Craig says as businesses reopen, now is the time for the Chamber to continue its mission of building businesses and building community.

We've partnered with the Chamber to make the annual meeting available for all.

It will air on WTHI on Wednesday, August 19 at 7:30 p.m. You can also catch it right here, on WTHITV.com.