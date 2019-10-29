Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce releases new logo

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce unveiled a new logo Tuesday morning to reflect what it says is ongoing change in Terre Haute as a whole.

The previous logo had been used for more than a decade and was also shared by the City of Terre Haute and the Economic Development Corporation. Katie Shane with the Chamber said it was time for the Chamber to differentiate itself, in an effort to strengthen its position as a hub for the community.

Shane said the logo is complimentary of the design for ‘See You in Terre Haute,’ which is a campaign to draw people to the city and connect them with resources.

There are two looks. The one with circles around it is the main design. The second will be used to fill certain spaces that may be shaped differently. The new designs each include circles which represent four pillars; advancing business development, advancing advocacy for impact, promoting community vibrancy and quality of life, and providing excellent service to members. The four pillars add meaning to the design, beyond and updated look.

A task force made of staff, media experts, and community members helped contribute to the process. Shane said the group looked at current logos for chambers near and far to get ideas.