Clear

Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce releases new logo

The Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce unveiled a new look Tuesday morning.

Posted: Oct 29, 2019 1:55 PM
Updated: Oct 29, 2019 2:12 PM
Posted By: Annie Johnston

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce unveiled a new logo Tuesday morning to reflect what it says is ongoing change in Terre Haute as a whole.

The previous logo had been used for more than a decade and was also shared by the City of Terre Haute and the Economic Development Corporation. Katie Shane with the Chamber said it was time for the Chamber to differentiate itself, in an effort to strengthen its position as a hub for the community.

Shane said the logo is complimentary of the design for ‘See You in Terre Haute,’ which is a campaign to draw people to the city and connect them with resources.

There are two looks. The one with circles around it is the main design. The second will be used to fill certain spaces that may be shaped differently. The new designs each include circles which represent four pillars; advancing business development, advancing advocacy for impact, promoting community vibrancy and quality of life, and providing excellent service to members. The four pillars add meaning to the design, beyond and updated look.

A task force made of staff, media experts, and community members helped contribute to the process. Shane said the group looked at current logos for chambers near and far to get ideas.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 42°
Robinson
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 44°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
57° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 57°
Rockville
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 42°
Casey
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 35°
Brazil
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 42°
Marshall
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 42°
Cloudy & Misty
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Haunted Hustle Saturday Saint Mary of the Woods College

Image

Vigo County Commissioners hope to break ground on new jail in mid-December

Image

How to stay safe this spooky season

Image

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, cooler. High: 52

Image

Vigo County CASA hosts trunk or treat

Image

Monday Late Forecast

Image

CODA holds open house

Image

Local groups team up for Breast Milk Donation Drive

Image

Vigo County Property Tax deadline approaching

Image

Police officer hurt in Terre Haute car crash

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Halloween Events in the Wabash Valley

${article.thumbnail.title}

The school referendum question: What would it cost you, and what would the benefit be to Vigo County kids?

${article.thumbnail.title}

What is the possible economic impact of a casino in Vigo County?

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sunday night mayoral debate to be streamed live on Facebook

Image

Farmer says Hoosier harvest may not be as bad as predicted

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local business thrives during Covered Bridge Festival

${article.thumbnail.title}

Name of woman hit and killed by car near festival vendors released

${article.thumbnail.title}

ISU students react to homecoming changes, start "Homecleaning" tradition

Image

Governor declares Indiana Move Over Week