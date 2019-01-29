Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce president announces retirement

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The president of the Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce says he is going to retire.
David Haynes made the announced to his board on Tuesday morning.
Haynes has been the chamber's president since 2014.
He says he is going to spend more time with his wife and family.
Haynes will continue to practice law into his retirement.
The Chamber will begin searching for a replacement immediately.
A recommendation could be made to the board next month as to who should be the next chamber president.
