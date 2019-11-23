Terre Haute, ISU featured on Inside Indiana Business

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Terre Haute and Indiana State University are getting statewide coverage.

Both were topics of discussion on Saturday morning's episode of Inside Indiana Business. Kristin Craig with the Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce was on the show to talk about plans for a new casino, creating a tourism hub in downtown, and connecting with educational institutions.

Institutions just like Indiana State University. ISU President Deborah Curtis was also on the show. She talked about new programs and student job placement.

You can hear more about Terre Haute tourism and ISU as disucussed on the show here.