Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce launches recovery guide as businesses reopen

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce says it's looking to help local businesses as they begin to reopen.

News 10 caught up with president Kristin Craig. She says members have launched a recovery guide on their website.

It will have specific information for specific industries. This includes manufacturing, healthcare, retail, and restaurants.

It combines information from the State of Indiana and the governor's office.

"This is an issue that's not just impacting Indiana. It's everywhere so we're going to be those eyes and ears out there for businesses and looking and seeing what we can find and pulling that information together so its simple and easy as a business owner to get on there and check it out," Craig said.