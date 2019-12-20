Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce hosts its holiday open house

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce was certainly in the Christmas spirit on Friday.

The Chamber held a holiday open house.

Officials opened up the doors for all of its members and volunteers and they were able to catch up and even enjoy a few snacks.

News 10 spoke with chamber president Kristin Craig.

She says the open house gave people a chance to slow down and enjoy the holidays.

"It's also a good way for us to kind of find out what's happening in their business. What are some of the concerns as they get ready for the New Year? What are some of the things that we need to be looking out for as the chamber? Because that's what we do. We just continue to look out for the business community," Craig said.