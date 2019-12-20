Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce honors its volunteer of the year

TERRE HAUTE, Ind, (WTHI) - Members of the Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce honored their volunteer of the year on Friday. Officials started giving out this award a couple of years ago.

This year's recipient is Courtney Chipol. Chamber president Kristin Craig says it's just a way they can recognize people who go above and beyond for their community.

But this award has a special meaning. It was handed out in honor of Matt Luecking.

He was a popular radio host who lost his life a few years ago.

"The fact that it's in honor and memory of Matt really does mean a lot. I was able to volunteer with Matt for many years so it really does mean a lot that they see that and have that recognition," Chipol said.

Officials say the chamber is always looking for more volunteers.