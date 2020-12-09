Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce gives update on how local businesses are doing

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - It’s been 9 months since the COVID-19 pandemic began. We’ve seen businesses all across the Wabash Valley feel its impact.

President of the Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce Kristin Craig says it’s no secret how challenging this past year has been for local businesses. With COVID-19 numbers surging in our area, Craig spoke about the challenges Terre Haute businesses continue to face.

Craig says the biggest current challenge they see and hear from businesses across Terre Haute are workforce related. They either have employees that are testing positive for COVID-19, or they have employees who have been in contact with someone whose tested positive and now have to quarantine.

Craig says it’s not just small businesses that are struggling with this but large ones as well.

That is also coupled with childcare issues that they are seeing especially with many schools going back to full time e-learning. Parents have to be present and engaged for their children to assist.

While these issues continue to persist because of the pandemic, Craig says the chamber has also seen some positives.

“We’re hearing about a lot of businesses that are really pivoting in some good directions and doing things differently and keeping up with the current consumer demand,” Craig highlighted, “They’ve transitioned a lot to online sales when they hadn’t been doing that before. We’re seeing some positive things and probably some of those things will stick around in 2021.”

Craig and one Terre Haute business owner also spoke about a more positive outlook for 2021.

Steve Ellis is the owner of top guns in Terre Haute. Luckily, Ellis says his business has remained strong throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. However, he says he’s seen far too many restaurants and retail stores have to close.

He says our community must come together to support local businesses moving forward to hopefully get Terre Haute trending in the right direction.

“My hope is that it is a brighter outlook going forward for all businesses,” Ellis said, “We as a community are going to have to see our businesses getting back open if we want to see many of them stay open long-term. We are at a risk, and we’ve seen too many business in retail have to close.”

Craig agrees. She says the chamber will continue to provide resources to help businesses out.

“What you are going to continue to see are resources like the chamber and resources like the small business development center. All of those local resources continue to be there by our businesses, and just continue to connect them with resources that are available now,” Craig concluded, “We are here for our businesses, we are here to walk beside them, and we’ll be there going into 2021 whatever that might bring as well.”

Craig says the good news is that the state legislature will kick back into session at the start of the year, and she expects changes both state and federal coming down the pipeline to help local business.