Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce focuses on advocacy

TERRE HAUTE, In. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce is focusing on advocacy in the year ahead.
The group is hosting monthly meetings.
Local lawmakers chat about things that may impact local business and the economy.
Senator Jon Ford, along with State Representatives Alan Morrison and newcomer Tonya Pfaff where there on Friday.
The first session of the year focused on new bills being introduced.
