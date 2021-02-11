Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce endorses COVID-19 liability protection bills

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – In a rare move, the Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce is publicly endorsing two Indiana bills. The legislation would provide COVID-19 liability protections to all Hoosier businesses.

The Chamber does not typically support legislation. It usually serves its members and community through educational resources about the bills that may impact them. This year, President Kristin Craig says the board of directors decided to endorse Senate Bill 1 and House Bill 1002.

Craig says, "Businesses have had to change the scope of what they do so dramatically, make so many adjustments on the fly with their workforce with all sorts of things. These bills are really to help protect them from any liability or exposure that might come because of COVID-19."

The Indiana House and Senate bills are different but the goal is the same: protect businesses from lawsuits. If passed, the law would shield companies from people who want to sue them for catching coronavirus in their business.

Republican State Senator Mark Messmer authored Senate Bill 1. He says the issue of protecting Hoosier business during this pandemic is a top priority. That's why lawmakers are tackling it first.

Messmer says, "There's no pending lawsuits today but we wanted to be proactive not reactive."

While the bills have bipartisan support, there are still questions and concerns about if the bills do enough to ensure employees are protected.

Democrat State Representative Tonya Pfaff says "We don't want the bad actors to get away with bad acting, right? So, I’m not sure there's enough parameters put in. So, I’m going to just keep saying the same thing. I think it's a good start."

Pfaff says she has voted in favor of the legislation but would like to see if more can be done to ensure employees are protected as well.

Messmer says the bills would not protect businesses that have been negligent, only those following health and safety rules.

Craig says the Chamber is throwing support behind these bills because it's what small business owners want and need.

"Just knowing that they have extra protection from that exposure, from that liability and so they can continue to keep their doors open, continue to operate and continue to keep our economy flowing."

Messmer says his bill could arrive on the governor's desk as soon as Tuesday. The bill also includes protections for non-profits and schools. If passed, it would take effect immediately and be retroactive to March 1, 2020.