Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce continues its work to support local business

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce is continuing its mission despite the COVID-19 outbreak.

The Chamber hosted a virtual presentation on Friday with Union Health.

45 people joined to hear about COVID-19 information important to the business community.

The Chamber has transitioned from some of its daily programming to focus on the right now.

"We are here to support the business community. If there is a need that rises to the top and we have to adapt to support that...we will do that," Kristin Craig, from the Chamber said.

The Chamber is posting updates multiple times every day. If you missed Friday's conference...you can watch it here.