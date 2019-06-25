Clear

Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce brings home top honors

The honor comes from the Indiana Chamber Executive Association.

Posted: Jun 25, 2019 6:49 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce is the Indiana Chamber of the Year.

The honor comes from the Indiana Chamber Executive Association.

The association said the Terre Haute Chamber has shown growth and regional leadership.

The chamber is focusing on the four pillars to benefit the community.

Those pillars are advocacy for impact, advancing business development, promoting quality of life, and providing excellent service to its members.

Retiring President David Haynes said this is a great way to celebrate his time with the chamber.

"I think it tells our community, our chamber members, that things are good at the Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce," Haynes said.

Kristin Craig will take over as chamber president on July 1.

She is currently the vice president.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 83°
Robinson
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 82°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 81°
Rockville
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 83°
Casey
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 82°
Brazil
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 83°
Marshall
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 83°
Heating Up
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Hey Kevin with Paul

Image

Crews get ready for Clay City Fair

Image

Indiana American Water wraps up $6 million water filter project

Image

New ordinance could allow ATVs on county roads

Image

New Vigo County 911 Director hits the ground running

Image

One airlifted after a motorcycle crash near Parke/Vigo County line

Image

Well-being check leads to Terre Haute stand-off

Image

Tuesday Early Forecast

Image

Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce brings home top honors

Image

Report: Pilot said engine lost power before crashing

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trump won't say if he'll order FBI to investigate Khashoggi's death

${article.thumbnail.title}

Infant formula sold only at Walmart is recalled because of fears of metal

${article.thumbnail.title}

Toys 'R' Us plans to return in the United States

${article.thumbnail.title}

Asst. Police Chief in Brazil arrested for DUI

${article.thumbnail.title}

Many are using Pride month to spread awareness of few resources

${article.thumbnail.title}

4 tornadoes confirmed in Indiana, additional damage reported in Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

National Weather Service visiting areas hit with severe weather

${article.thumbnail.title}

New report shows Eighth and Ninth Streets should remain one-way

Image

Joy of Inclusion: Special Olympics athletes share what the games mean to them

${article.thumbnail.title}

Cadet injured in wreck is healing and back at training camp according to father