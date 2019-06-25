Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce brings home top honors

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce is the Indiana Chamber of the Year.
The honor comes from the Indiana Chamber Executive Association.
The association said the Terre Haute Chamber has shown growth and regional leadership.
The chamber is focusing on the four pillars to benefit the community.
Those pillars are advocacy for impact, advancing business development, promoting quality of life, and providing excellent service to its members.
Retiring President David Haynes said this is a great way to celebrate his time with the chamber.
"I think it tells our community, our chamber members, that things are good at the Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce," Haynes said.
Kristin Craig will take over as chamber president on July 1.
She is currently the vice president.
