VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A local business got some extra support on Thursday.
Gingersnaps Coffeehouse and Cafe made a social media post saying it could use some help - so the Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce decided to host its 'Lunch Mob' there.
It's a way to network and dine locally.
The location is inside the Christian Book Store on the south side of Terre Haute.
Related Content
- Terre Haute Chamber hosts Lunch Mob at local coffee shop
- Terre Haute Chamber's lunch mob prompts small business
- 'Lunch Mob' invades Terre Haute restaurant
- Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce hosted its lunch mob on Wednesday
- New coffee shop under construction in Terre Haute
- Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce hosts its holiday open house
- Terre Haute hosts swim meet
- New restaurant and coffee shop officially opens on Terre Haute's north side
- Sullivan County Chamber of Commerce reminds you to shop local
- Terre Haute department store closing up shop
Scroll for more content...