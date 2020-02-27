Terre Haute Chamber hosts Lunch Mob at local coffee shop

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A local business got some extra support on Thursday.

Gingersnaps Coffeehouse and Cafe made a social media post saying it could use some help - so the Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce decided to host its 'Lunch Mob' there.

It's a way to network and dine locally.

The location is inside the Christian Book Store on the south side of Terre Haute.