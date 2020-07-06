Terre Haute Chamber helps area small businesses get masks

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Local businesses are getting help with addressing a unique need. That's as the demand for masks continues to grow.

Thanks to a grant, from the Wabash Valley COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund, the Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce bought 10,000 masks.

The disposable, surgical mask will go to several small businesses within Vigo, Parke, Clay, Vermillion, Sullivan and Putnam counties.

"This is going to be a need going forward, not just for now, but probably at least through the end of the year," said Chamber President Kristin Craig, "and so we wanted to make sure that we put ourselves in a position where we can, again, step up and help support these small businesses."

To qualify, businesses, or non-profits, must have fewer than 25 employees.

If you're interested in getting masks, you can e-mail Jessy Exline (chamber office and programs coordinator) at jexline@terrehautechamber.com.