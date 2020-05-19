Terre Haute Chamber and local hospitals work to help local businesses navigate reopening safely

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Chamber and local hospitals are helping businesses prepare for reopening.

On Tuesday, the chamber hosted a virtual session. The focus was on how to move through the reopen phases.

Businesses submitted questions.

Some general state guidance for business includes:

Ask employees questions about illness and take their temperatures

Make sure social distancing is possible...or barriers are in place

Do extra cleaning and disinfecting

Have plans in case there's a positive case

The chamber says offering this help with local doctors is important.

If you missed the session, the chamber will upload the video to its website.