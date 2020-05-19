Terre Haute Chamber and local hospitals work to help local businesses navigate reopening safely

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Chamber and local hospitals are helping businesses prepare for reopening.
On Tuesday, the chamber hosted a virtual session. The focus was on how to move through the reopen phases.
Businesses submitted questions.
Some general state guidance for business includes:
Ask employees questions about illness and take their temperatures
Make sure social distancing is possible...or barriers are in place
Do extra cleaning and disinfecting
Have plans in case there's a positive case
The chamber says offering this help with local doctors is important.
If you missed the session, the chamber will upload the video to its website.
