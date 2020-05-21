Terre Haute CVS location to host drive-thru COVID-19 testing

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - CVS Health plans to open 21 drive-thru test sites across the state of Indiana...and one of those sites will be in Terre Haute.
The new test sites open on Friday.
CVS Test Sites in Indiana
- CVS Pharmacy, 14835 Sunny Dell Lane, Noblesville, IN 46060
- CVS Pharmacy, 13090 Pettigru Drive, Carmel, IN 46032
- CVS Pharmacy, 130 East Cleveland Road, Granger, IN 46530
- CVS Pharmacy, 1299 West Southport Road, Indianapolis, IN 46217
- CVS Pharmacy, 3280 East State Road 32, Westfield, IN 46074
- CVS Pharmacy, 6279 East State Boulevard, Fort Wayne, IN 46815
- CVS Pharmacy, 10170 Illinois Road, Fort Wayne, IN 46804
- 609 North St Joseph Avenue, Evansville, IN 47710
- CVS Pharmacy, 2320 Cunningham Road, Indianapolis, IN 46224
- CVS Pharmacy, 1466 West Oak Street, Zionsville, IN 46077
- CVS Pharmacy, 9550 Allisonville Road, Indianapolis, IN 46250
- CVS Pharmacy, 5925 East 71st Street, Indianapolis, IN 46220
- CVS Pharmacy, 4444 West State Road 46, Bloomington, IN 47404
- CVS Pharmacy, 13085 Tegler Drive, Noblesville, IN 46060
- CVS Pharmacy, 9805 Geist Crossing Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46256
- CVS Pharmacy, 8330 Crawfordsville Road, Indianapolis, IN 46234
- CVS Pharmacy, 670 Margaret Avenue, Terre Haute, IN 47802
- CVS Pharmacy, 1030 Arlington Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46219
- CVS Pharmacy, 7240 E 82nd Street, Indianapolis, IN 46256
- CVS Pharmacy, 770 East Dupont Road, Fort Wayne, IN 46825
- CVS Pharmacy, 336 South Delaware Street, Indianapolis, IN 46204
The CVS store at 7th and Margaret on the city's southside will host a test site.
CVS says self-swab tests will be available to people meeting the CDC criteria and age guidelines. After you complete the test, it will take about three days to receive the results.
You will need to register in advance at this link.