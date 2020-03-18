Terre Haute Brewing Company adapting to forced changes

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Over the past few days - we've told you how Wabash Valley restaurants and bars have adapted to having to stop in house dining.

The Terre Haute Brewing Company has taken its own unique approach to continue serving its customers.

The brewery has changed its hours and its menu.

Cary out, pick-up, and delivery services have also been set up.

You are still allowed to come into the brewery to pick up a beer.