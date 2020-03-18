Clear
Terre Haute Brewing Company adapting to forced changes

Over the past few days - we've told you how Wabash Valley restaurants and bars have adapted to having to stop in house dining.

Posted: Mar 18, 2020 10:31 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

The Terre Haute Brewing Company has taken its own unique approach to continue serving its customers.

The brewery has changed its hours and its menu.

Cary out, pick-up, and delivery services have also been set up.

You are still allowed to come into the brewery to pick up a beer.

