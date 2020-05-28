Terre Haute Boys and Girls Club starting Summer Day Camp under restrictions

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTH)- During your next visit at the Terre Haute Boys and Girls Club, families can expect a change.

We spoke with Bobby Moore the Director of Operations.

He said you'll see fewer people and more face masks.

Moore said normally the club would see more than 130 kids a day during the camp.

Now, that number has been cut down drastically to nearly 30.

Moore said the kids will be kept in small groups outside as much as possible.

A lot of the typical trips and bus rides have been also cut to prevent the spread of the virus.

Moore said now is the time to see how creative they can get to make sure the kids can still have a fun summer.

"We could've taken a lot more kids but we're trying to build up to that and see how that looks first. we're doing everything that we can to prevent it and to make sure that the number one goal is our kids and our staff feel safe," said Moore.

Moore said all the doors will be open except for the outside doors.

That way they can keep touching and spreading any possible germs to a minimum.