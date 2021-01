TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTHI) –If you're looking to step up and help in the community the Terre Haute Boys and Girls Club is looking for college-aged students or recent graduates to join their team.

They’re looking for people to work with the youth.

New hires will be involved in a fun environment with games, sports, and other activities.

If you'd like to join the team, You can apply on their website or you can call them at 812-232-2046.