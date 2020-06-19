Terre Haute Boys and Girls Club and the Vigo County Youth Football League merge

TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTHI) - Two is becoming one in the name of football!

The Terre Haute Boys and Girls Club and the Vigo County Youth Football League have merged.

They want the kids in the community to be able to play together, so when they all come together in high school they can be better.

“The love of football, the opportunity to serve our community and make it a better place for our kids and just see really good football and have fun in the process and again support our children and their families" said Trent Miles.

The team is taking registration until the end of July.

