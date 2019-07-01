Terre Haute Boys and Girls Club CEO steps down to pursue professional basketball officiating

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Boys and Girls Club in Terre Haute will be looking for new leadership.
That's after CEO Nate Green announced he was stepping down.
Green has served as the organization's leader since August of 2018.
According to a press release, Green will pursue his professional basketball officiating career.
Green's last day with the Boys and Girls Club will be August 6.
The board will start the search for a new leader over the next couple of weeks.
