Terre Haute Board of Works approves measures ahead of new convention center project

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local board gave its approval to a pair of measures.
First, the Terre Terre Haute Board of works approved the construction of an enclosed walkway on the south side of the Hilton Garden Inn in downtown Terre Haute.
This required the city to give up some sidewalk space next to the hotel.
The board also voted to immediately close the sidewalks surrounding the construction site of the new downtown convention center.
