Terre Haute Blessing Box accepting donations to keep helping people

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Some local volunteers are doing everything they can to make sure people are able to get what they need this holiday season.

A year ago, Adrian McDonald of Terre Haute started making what she calls 'Blessing Boxes.'

They have items like food, hygiene products, and other things people needed.

People are able to take items as they need it.

However, McDonald's group runs solely on donations.

She said this time of year is especially difficult.

That's because more tend to come forward with a need.

"We fill what we can when we can, but you know that comes out of our pockets. So the donors in the community are really what have kept us going over the last year, and it's been great to see all the help," McDonald said.

You can find the blessing box at 5448 North Clinton Street.

