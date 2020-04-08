Clear
Terre Haute Action Track Delays Start Of 2020 Racing Season

The Terre Haute Action Track has canceled its season opener.

Posted: Apr 8, 2020 3:23 PM
Posted By: Press Release

TERRE HAUTE, Ind  Officials from the Terre Haute Action Track, in Terre Haute, IN, have announced that the 2020 season opener, presented by Scott’s Custom Colors & Towing, set for Sunday, April 26 has been canceled due to COVID-19 and the restrictions that come with it.

The event was set to feature the MSCS Sprint Cars, Indiana Late Model Series, and the Scott’s Custom Colors DIRTcar Modifieds. With social distancing and stay-at-home orders in place across the nation to limit the spread of Coronavirus, racing events throughout the month of April are impossible to pull off. At this time, the remainder of the 2020 Action Track schedule remains intact with events still planned for May and beyond.

On the original schedule, Wednesday, May 20 is set to feature the Hulman Classic for the USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Cars, while USAC Silver Crown Champ Cars were set to take the track on Thursday, May 21 for the Sumar Classic 100. Race officials will continue to monitor the situation and will announce any changes as they become necessary.

Other events still on schedule include

The AMA All Star National Flat Track Motorcycles on Saturday, June 6

The NOS Energy Drink World Of Outlaw Sprint Cars on Sunday, July 12

The USAC Indiana Sprint Week on Wednesday, July 29

MSCS Sprints on Sunday, August 16

The Hurtubise Classic for USAC Sprints on Friday, September 18.


While tickets for all events will be available at the gate on raceday, presale discounted tickets are available online for the Sunday, July 12 World of Outlaw event. Those who purchase a reserved seat online will also receive a pit pass to give them full access on raceday. Those tickets are available at terrehauteactiontrack.net.


For more information and updates on the 2020 season, visit www.terrehauteactiontrack.net, like the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/terrehauteactiontrack, and follow us on twitter at www.twitter.com/theactiontrack.

