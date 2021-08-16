Terre Haute Action Track - Sunday funday festivities

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - People from all over the Wabash Valley headed to the Terre Haute Action Track to enjoy some Sunday Funday festivities.

Sunday, the Terre Haute Action Track came back to life with three exciting divisions of racing at the historic Indiana dirt track.

The Midwest Sprint Car Series made their return to the half-mile track for the second time this season.

They were accompanied by the Scotts Custom Color DIRTcar Modifieds as well as the Indiana Late Model Series.

This event showcased some of the best modified and late model drivers in the Midwest.

The track also has another similar race coming up in October.

Click here for more details on the upcoming event.