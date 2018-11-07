Terre Haute 8th grader collects donations for local humane society

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One Wabash Valley student learned the value of taking care of his community.
It's a lesson he's already put into action.
David Pethic is an 8th-grade student at McLean Education Center.
He set up a fundraiser as part of a school project.
The fundraiser benefitted the Terre Haute Humane Society.
Humane Society officials arrived at the school on Wednesday to pick up their items.
David said his love of animals inspired the project.
"I have a dog at home named Snoopy. I got him at the Bloomington shelter, but I really wanted to help this one out as well, because you can't adopt every dog," David said.
As part of the fundraiser, he collected both money and pet supplies.
