Terre Haute Farmers Market to offer grocery pickup in response to COVID-19

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Farmers Market is working to help you keep your fridge stocked, even if you're unable to spend your weekend out at the market.

On Saturday April 4th, the market is offering grocery-only pickup.

This is for pre-orders only.

Typically, in the winter months the market is held inside the Meadows Shopping Center on the first Saturday of each month, but with the stay-at-home order in place, this cannot continue.

Participating vendors include: the Burrow, Harvest Bakery, Ferm Fresh, Judy's Country Kitchen, L&A Farms and a Little Irish Luck.

"We see it as providing service to our community who are in need, and we're kind of uniquely positioned to be able to do that, so we're honored that we're able to do that, and we have this opportunity to serve and support our community," said Carrie Schoffstall.

If you're interested in making a pre-order, you should contact the vendor directly.

You can find more information on the farmers market Facebook page.