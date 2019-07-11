Terre Foods Cooperative holds 11th Annual Blueberry Festival

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local organization brought a sweet summer treat to Terre Haute.

Terre Foods Cooperative Market held its 11th Annual Blueberry Festival on Thursday.

The group has a goal of bringing local organic food to the community.

People had the chance to enjoy music, food vendors, and blueberries.

All proceeds will help keep the organization running, and to secure a building for the group.

If you would like to learn more about Terre Foods, click here.