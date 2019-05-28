'Do you know how demeaning and confusing that is to the public?' Tensions rise between some tax payers and Vigo County Commissioners over jail

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - New jail walls are not the only things building up in Vigo County.

So are tensions between some taxpayers and county leaders.

"We spend another $100,000 for another study, that said the same thing. Do you know how demeaning and confusing that is to the public?" Vigo County Commissioner Judy Anderson said to a person attending Tuesday morning's meeting.

After last week's presentation from a Michigan sheriff, some are wondering if Vigo County is exploring every option to save money on a new jail.

While that presentation gave another perspective, President Brad Anderson said rules and regulations are different for both states...so it's hard to compare.

With what they are doing now, he says he is hopeful the county will steer clear of repeating its past mistakes.

"Every time this county has built a jail, within several years...or even a year, it was overcrowded. It was not done...we tried to build it on a postage stamp the last time, it was wrong. We should never have done that. You build out now so you've got room if you ever need to do anything," Brad Anderson said.

Commissioners recently announced plans to build the new jail along the former Stu's Gold Course, behind the Honey Creek Mall.

Anderson says they are finishing designs and looking at pricing.

Leaders hope to learn more in the coming weeks, so they can start work on the project.