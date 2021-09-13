Temporary fencing to surround Capitol ahead of September 18 right-wing rally

(CNN) -- The US Capitol Police board has approved the department's request to reinstall temporary fencing around the Capitol ahead of a planned right-wing rally Saturday, Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger told reporters Monday.

Manger said the fence will start going up a "day or two" before the event, and if "everything goes well," it will come down "very soon" after.

Fencing was erected around the Capitol following the deadly January 6 riot though it was eventually pared back and removed over the summer.

Law enforcement officials are bracing for potential clashes and unrest during an upcoming right-wing rally in Washington, DC, on Saturday, as violent rhetoric surrounding the event has increased online and counterprotests are being planned for the same day, according to an internal Capitol Police memo reviewed by CNN last week.

A Capitol security source told CNN last week the board was "likely" to approve the request, but the proposed temporary fencing footprint is expected to be smaller than previous fencing and is not expected to obstruct traffic.

