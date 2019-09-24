Temperature Differences

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Sometimes, the temperature on your phone or your personal thermometer may have a different temperature than our weather maps.

This is actually very common, and here's why that is.

Our thermometers are in what we call a Stevenson shelter.

This gives us the most accurate temperature readings without influence from the weather.

Say for example we have a reading of 89 degrees.

Your phone, or thermometer attached to your garage may say 91.

One reason is because a thermometer could be in direct sun.

Our thermometer is in the shade inside the Stevenson box.

Another reason for this, is naturally dark colors absorb more heat.

The Stevenson shelter is white in color to reflect as much excess heat as possible.

Finally, a personal thermometer can be influenced by things such as a house, or concrete.

The Stevenson shelter is placed four feet off the ground in an open field.

This is why the temperature readings we give will be the most accurate.

The Stevenson shelter gets rid of all excess influences on the thermometer.