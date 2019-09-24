Clear

Temperature Differences

Sometimes, your personal thermometer or phone may say a different temperature than we do. Here's why.

Posted: Sep 24, 2019 6:23 PM
Posted By: Chris Piper

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Sometimes, the temperature on your phone or your personal thermometer may have a different temperature than our weather maps.

This is actually very common, and here's why that is.

Our thermometers are in what we call a Stevenson shelter.

This gives us the most accurate temperature readings without influence from the weather.

Say for example we have a reading of 89 degrees.

Your phone, or thermometer attached to your garage may say 91.

One reason is because a thermometer could be in direct sun.

Our thermometer is in the shade inside the Stevenson box.

Another reason for this, is naturally dark colors absorb more heat.

The Stevenson shelter is white in color to reflect as much excess heat as possible.

Finally, a personal thermometer can be influenced by things such as a house, or concrete.

The Stevenson shelter is placed four feet off the ground in an open field.

This is why the temperature readings we give will be the most accurate.

The Stevenson shelter gets rid of all excess influences on the thermometer.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 79°
Robinson
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 75°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 75°
Rockville
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 79°
Casey
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 75°
Brazil
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 79°
Marshall
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 79°
Not as Cool Tonight
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Hey Kevin 9-24

Image

Medical debt cleared for over three thousand residents

Image

Hog Wallow Farm ready for fall fun

Image

Union Hospital set to replace traditional oxygen tanks

Image

Terre Haute Regional Airport receives $855,000 grant to build new taxiway and hangers

Image

Rail Safety Week

Image

Tuesday Early Forecast

Image

Tuesday Early Forecast

Image

Temperature Differences

Image

VCPL spotlights banned books during 'Banned Books Week'

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Be patient, slow down for farm equipment this harvest season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Voice of WTHI-TV, Ed Hopkins, dies at 68

${article.thumbnail.title}

Clinic searching for dogs to participate in stem cell study to treat arthritis

${article.thumbnail.title}

More police, fewer tents at this year's ISU Homecoming

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teachers from Spain to work in Illinois in exchange program

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana launches youth-oriented anti-vaping campaign

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourners gather for funeral of Illinois state trooper

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sports betting on in Indiana, governor bets on home teams

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooter killed in West Texas after 5 people died, at least 21 injured, police say

Image

Hand surgeons warn dog owners of dangers of leash misuse