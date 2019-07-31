Clear

Telehealth offered at Vigo Elementary in Vincennes

The new service hopes to help students stay healthy while at school.

Posted: Jul 31, 2019 7:37 PM
Posted By: Gary Brian

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Sara Schutz has been a nurse with the Vincennes Community School Corporation for twelve years. She says working with kids daily is a privilege.

Schutz says, "I love it. It's great. It's so fulfilling. The kids it's always an adventure and no day is the same. It's lots of love that's for sure."

That adventure is about to continue thanks to a new telehealth program. It connects Schutz and her students with a Good Samaritan pediatrician or nurse practitioner.

Schutz explains, "The student can sit in the comfort of my office and we can have a little doctor's visit."

That visit uses technology to transfer the nurse's reading to the Good Samaritan physician. They can then use that information to get the student the help they need.

Mickey Pagan with Good Samaritan says, "We can do a visit and do a diagnosis with a child without the parent ever having to leave work. Without the child having to leave school. So it just makes a lot of sense from a variety of ways."

Insurance is charged for the in-school visit just like a normal doctor's visit. Those without insurance will have a sliding scale to pay for the services if needed.

Using telehealth at Vigo elementary is not mandatory for all students. However, student's who want to use the service must be registered with the school corporation.

Schutz explains, "You know we're not going to force your child to be seen by a doctor. We're not going to force you to fill out the paperwork."

