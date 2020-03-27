Police search for two missing Greene County teens

GREENE COUNTY, Ind (WTHI) - Police in Greene County are searching for two missing teenage girls.
Jaiclyn Elliot and Sydney McNeal were last seen at their homes on the morning of March 27.
Jaiclyn is described as a white female with hazel eyes. She has red/brown hair, 5'2" and 130 pounds.
Sydney is a white female with brown eyes, green/emerald color hair. She is 5'8" and weighs 110 pounds.
If you have any information on their location - call the Greene County Sheriff's Office at 812-384-4411.
