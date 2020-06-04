Teens pray for Floyd family and police

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – Terre Haute teens are praying for George Floyd's family, police officers and the future. They're calling for love regardless of skin color or uniform.

A small group gathered outside Terre Haute Police Department headquarters Thursday afternoon. They were led by sisters Emma and Peyton Cronkhite. They’re students at Woodrow Wilson Middle School.

Emma said a prayer for the Floyd family. She talked about the fear young people, like her, are feeling. She asked for guidance.

Emma says her father is a black police officer in Indianapolis. She wants officers to know they are in her prayers, too.

"I want officers to know that not everyone thinks they're bad and that they're not all bad and I want them to know that we thank them for everything that they do for us."

Emma says she is pained by what she's seeing happen around the country.

“It makes me very hurt because everyone's equal no matter what their race is or what job they have and so it really hurts that people think that they're not."

Moving forward, Emma says everyone needs to show love and support to each other.